News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
We take a look at 10 of the best places to get an Ice Cream in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 10 of the best places to get an Ice Cream in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at 10 of the best places to get an Ice Cream in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are 10 of the best places to get an Ice Cream in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places for ice cream across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

The weather is finally starting to get warmer so why not treat yourself to an ice cream?

In no particular order, here are the ten best places to get one in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at Unit 12, Castle Courtyard, Castlegate, Knaresborough, HG5 8AR

1. Castle Creamery

Located at Unit 12, Castle Courtyard, Castlegate, Knaresborough, HG5 8AR Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at Home Farm, Ripon, HG4 3EP

2. G&T's Ice Cream

Located at Home Farm, Ripon, HG4 3EP Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at Valley Gardens Court, Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG2 0JH

3. Ripley Ice Cream & Cafe

Located at Valley Gardens Court, Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG2 0JH Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 1 Waterside, Knaresborough, HG5 9AZ

4. PJ's Ices

Located at 1 Waterside, Knaresborough, HG5 9AZ Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Harrogate