In pictures: The winners of this year’s Ripon Awards

Inspirational volunteers and businesses from across Ripon have been recognised and celebrated in the second annual Ripon Awards.

Held at Ripon City Golf Club, and organised by the team at The Old Deanery Hotel and Restaurant, the awards covered a wide range of categories, including community hero, Riponian of the Year, best independent business, and tradesperson of the year.

Among the delighted winners was the team from Azuri Beauty Salon and Training who won the award for best beauty business.

The owner of the salon, Georgia Burns, said: “It feels amazing. It’s been a year since we opened so it’s a new business, which made me more surprised to have won. But I feel so overwhelmed to have even been nominated. I never thought that would happen, so to win it is absolutely amazing.

“I think we make our clients feel special and do our best to make everyone feel like this. We have an amazing team of girls so I think that’s why we might have won. Our staff are loved by our clients.

“I would like to thank all my staff because they are all amazing. It wouldn’t have been possible without them. I would also like to thank my clients for voting because i didn’t think anybody would. They made this possible.”

The general manager and executive director of The Old Deanery, Chris Brown, said: “An incredible evening was had by all, and although the standard of finalists was exceptional this year, the people of Ripon could crown only 10 winners. From personal trainers, to sandwich shops, to gardeners - the diversity of the finalists this year was great and really shows that the whole community of Ripon are becoming involved in the Ripon Awards; a community focused annual awards which celebrates the very best of Ripon.

“Keep an eye out for the Ripon Awards 2019 as it moves into its third year, championing the people & businesses that make Ripon so great.”

The Royal Oak was crowned best pub, and Prima Pizzeria was awarded the best independent restaurant trophy.

The manager of The Royal Oak, Kat Rand, said: “The whole team and I are over the moon that we have won this award for the second year in a row. Our team work extremely hard to deliver the best quality food and customer service and it’s amazing to win this award, it shows that all the hard work that everyone puts in has been recognised and appreciated.

“Ripon is an amazing place and it’s a pleasure to work in a successful business in this city. We couldn’t ask to be part of a better, more supportive community.”

The list of winners in full: best beauty business, Azuri Beauty Salon & Training; best independent business, Meegan Fit Personal Training; best independent retailer, The Forge; best independent restaurant, Prima Pizzeria; best pub or bar, The Royal Oak; community hero, Ami Stott (for fundraising for the The Jett Pack Family Fund, Muscular Dystrophy UK); Riponian of the Year, Helen Mackenzie Ripon City Netball Club; tradesperson of the year, Mark Fisher (gardener); volunteer of the year, Jacqui Morrell from H.A.P.P.Y (Hedgehog Rescue); best photo of Ripon and surrounding areas, Nick Lancaster (the grand finale on Yorkshire Day).