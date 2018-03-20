In pictures: Photographer captures some of Nidd Gorge’s most beautiful birds

A wildlife photographer from Bilton has captured on camera his first ever sighting of a Goldcrest while bird watching at Nidd Gorge.

The photographs, by Steve Martin, show just a handful of the wild and varied birds which live within the Gorge.

Taken yesterday (March 19), the images show Redwing, Long Tailed Tit, Robin, Red Kites and the Goldcrest, which is the Uk’s smallest native bird.

Steve said he took the photos yesterday (March 19) while walking along the track from Bilton Lane toward and into the woods near the Yorkshire Water processing site.