The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, the Bishop of Ripon, the Rt Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, and members of the Ripon Cathedral clergy team. Picture: Picture Gerard Binks.

In pictures: Hundreds turn out to watch Ripon's Pancake Day races

It's one of Ripon's many much-loved traditions - hundreds of residents lined the streets to watch the city's Pancake Day races today, cheering on everyone who took part.

Brilliantly organised by Ripon Festivals and the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels, the event started outside the Cathedral, as the Lent bell rang out.

An action shot taken during one of the adult races.

1. Flipping great

Action from one of the school races. Picture: Gerard Binks.

2. The race sees many Ripon schools taking part

Action from one of the adult races. Picture Gerard Binks

3. Kirkgate was lined with spectators for the pancake races

Children raced through the streets to take part. Picture: Gerard Binks.

4. The race has become one of Ripon's most popular traditions

