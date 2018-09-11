IN PICTURES: Harrogate Photographic Society showcase their skills behind a camera

One of the best ways to learn to take great images is to join your local camera club.

Harrogate Photographic Society, one of the largest and most successful in the north of England, has recently started its new season.

New members of all abilities are welcome to come along and sample what’s going on.

If you like what you find, only then need you choose to become a member. Often new members come along asking “I’ve got a new camera and want to know how to use it!”.

Very soon, with the encouragement of others, they are creating competition-winning images.

The society runs courses on the basics of photography as well as how to use Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop to help you understand the digital darkroom and produce creative images.

There is also a large programme of national and international speakers who showcase their work and give away their secrets!

There are competitions which are fiercely contested in a friendly and fun atmosphere.

Full information of where the society meets and what’s on from week to week can be found on the website at www.harrogatephotographicsociety.co.uk.