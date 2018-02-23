In pictures: Harrogate junior soldiers march to new Army careers

The Army Foundation College in Harrogate saw over 400 teenagers march on their way to a new career when they graduated from the Army’s training establishment.

The college in Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate runs two types of course – a 42-week long course and a shorter 22-week course, both of which train junior soldiers destined for a wide variety of Army careers.

The Junior Soldiers on the longer 42-week course marched off the square to the second phase of their training in the Infantry, Royal Artillery, Royal Armoured Corps and Royal Logistic Corps.

Among the Junior Soldiers on the shorter 22-week course designed for other cap badges are 12 young musicians destined for a career in the Corps of Army Music (CAMUS).

This is the first time that CAMUS entrants have trained at the Army Foundation College.

All the Junior Soldiers on the short course will move to a longer and more specialist phase two training.

Lieutenant Colonel Rich Hall, the college’s Commanding Officer, said: “Those graduating today have proved equal to the test, and they stand before you on parade, proud of their achievements, and looking forward to the next stage of training before joining their respective Battalions and Regiments.

“These soldiers represent the very best of our nation’s young people.

“I have no doubt that they are fully prepared for their second phase of training which will be every bit as important as what they have achieved to date.

“Looking ahead, I am quite certain that they will acquit themselves well in the Field Army.”

Major General Paul Nanson CBE, the Commandant of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and the parade Senior Inspecting Officer, inspected the Junior Soldiers.

He presented them with their prizes and took the salute as the military parade marched past the dais.

