In pictures: Harrogate Grammar School’s A Level results day

Harrogate Grammar School teachers and staff have congratulated their students on an excellent set of A-Level results.

A statement from the school reads: “Our largest ever cohort of Year 13 students at Harrogate Grammar school are celebrating an excellent set of A Level and BTEC results today. These results continue the impressive performance of HGS sixth formers in recent years, and provides a springboard for an extremely wide range of higher education, apprenticeship and employment opportunities.

“Despite significant national changes to the A level Examination system, with almost all subjects now fully linear, our largest ever cohort of Year 13 students at Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form have achieved exceptional results with 60 per cent of all A Level grades being at A*-B. This demonstrates an outstanding performance from a sixth form which prides itself on its inclusivity and comprehensive intake, with 93 per cent of all exam entries achieved at A*-D.

“In addition, an impressive 30 per cent of grades were A*-A and 9 per cent at the top grade of A*. The outcomes for our BTEC courses are equally notable with 88 per cent of all results achieving the highest level of Distinction* or Distinction. This shows Harrogate Grammar School’s continued commitment to world class provision and to enhancing opportunities for all. Our students have yet again made progress beyond national levels.” Jacob Dale (A*A*A*A*), Izzy Wood (A*A*A*) and Lucy Pilling (A*AA) will be studying at Cambridge University. The following students achieved 3 A* grades and 1 A; Phoebe Hodgson, George Kendall and Mabel Calvert. Similarly impressive with 2 A* grades and 2 A grades were Ellen Young, Jim Troy and Eve Long. Anna Brittain achieved 2 A* grades, 1 A and a Distinction* in music. There was quadruple success for two sets of twins. Astrid and Isobel Walker totalled 4 A, 1 Distinction* and 1 B grade between them, and Amy and Jasmine Warriner achieved 2 A grades and 4 B grades between them. Students are heading off to a wide range of destinations. Alfie Richards, who is currently rehearsing with the National Youth Music Theatre in London, has been accepted at Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in London and Josh Collins is heading to the Guildhall School of Speech and Drama to study technical theatre. Chloe Simmons will be doing volunteer work for ‘Project Trust’, for which she will be teaching English to children in Thailand.