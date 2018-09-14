In pictures: First day of Harrogate’s autumn flower show

NADV 1809123AM9 Autumn Flower Show. Mark Pattenden with his prize winning dahlias. (1809123AM9)
The beast from the east and blistering summer temperatures failed to faze growers in the world-famous giant vegetable competition at Harrogate autumn flower show today.

Thousands of visitors poured into the Great Yorkshire Showground for the first day of the show, and the giant vegetables proved to be a real head-turner.   Up to 40,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors are expected to take part in the show across the three days, featuring displays from nearly 50 plant nurseries and over 5,000 autumn blooms in Britain’s biggest exhibition by specialist gardening societies.  The 2018 show theme is Plants of Pleasure, exploring the origins of those plants often considered naughty but nice, and there is also a special bicentenary tribute to Humphry Repton, the man who coined the phrase landscape gardener.   This year’s Best in Show for the plant nursery displays went to RV Roger of Pickering for their display of apples, and The Rose Society UK won Best in Show for educational and scientific exhibits. Judges awarded 19 Premier Golds, with 24 Gold Awards, 19 Silver Gilt, six Silver and one Bronze.  The 2018 garden border competition saw three Gold medals awarded, plus two Silver Gilts and a Silver. Themes ranged from a campaigning entry by the Women’s Farm and Garden Association, to a gruesome gothic dinner gathering for carnivorous plants.  The full garden border results are as follows:  Class 1 – One Heaviest Onion  1st Nick Brake 7.755kg  2nd Stephen Purvis 6.885kg  3rd Peter Glazebrook 6.615kg    Class 131 – One Heaviest Marrow  1st Kevin Fortey 72.2kg  2nd B Marshall 47.7kg  3rd Peter Glazebrook 46.5kg    Class 132 – One Heaviest Cabbage  1st Ian Neale 30.2kg  2nd Kevin Fortey 26kg  3rd Chris Marriott 20.3kg    Class 133 – One Heaviest Potato  1st H Oughton 2.192kg  2nd Peter Glazebrook 1.910kg  3rd D Unsworth 1.396kg    Class 134 – One Heaviest Tomato  1st Peter Glazebrook 2.538kg  2nd C Marriott 2.151kg  3rd E Walker 2.126kg    Class 135 – One Longest Runner Bean  1st Joe Atherton 33.5 inches  2nd Peter Glazebrook 33 inches  3rd B Marshall 29.5 inches    Class 136 – One Longest Cucumber (Cucumis Sativus)  1st H Oughton 36.5 inches  2nd J Dale 34.5 inches  3rd Peter Glazebrook 30.5 inches    Class 137 – One Heaviest Leek  1st Mark Shepherd 6.6kg  2nd A Kaye 6.3kg  3rd Stephen Purvis 6.2kg   Class 138 – One Heaviest Beetroot  1st Ian Neale 19.315kg  2nd Chris Marriott 14.725kg  3rd Graham Barratt 11.46kg    Class 139 – One Heaviest Stick of Rhubarb  1st A Wright 813.63g  2nd N Pattison 722.91g  3rd P Glazebrook 708.74g    Class 140 – One Heaviest Pumpkin  1st Graham Barrat 319.8kg  2nd B Marshall 242.6kg  3rd Chris Marriott 187.1kg   Class 141 – One Heaviest Carrot  1st Ian Neale 4.29kg  2nd Daniel Unsworth 3.36kg  3rd Kevin Fortey 3.2kg    Class 142 – One Heaviest Parsnip  1st Peter Glazebrook 4.025kg  2nd Ian Neale 3.795kg  3rd Graham Barratt 3.735kg