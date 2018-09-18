In pictures: Dramatic demolition of Harrogate's Birk Crag Girlguiding centre

Generations of Girl Guides have stayed at Harrogate's Birk Crag residential centre over the last 60 years, but the time has come to build a new home and create new memories.

Angie Lockwood oversees the demolition of the existing Birk Crag residential centre.

Dramatic pictures shared with the 'Advertiser this week show the existing centre being demolished, ready for a new Girl Guiding base to be built on the same site.

For more than a year, hundreds of Guides from across the district and beyond have been working together to raise £1 million for the centre, and their tireless efforts have already helped to secure £800,000

County Commissioner Angie Lockwood said: “It’s so exciting that we have finally reached this stage in the Birk Crag project - it’s been a long time coming, and now we are making real progress.

"Our vision of a new centre is within reach. We now need more support from the local community and businesses to partner with us and sponsor us, to help complete the build so that the new facility can be open for use by the community as soon as possible. If anyone can help, please get in touch."

The demolition of Birk Crag.

The original Birk Crag centre was much-loved by thousands of Guides, but the building's deterioration meant it was no longer fit for purpose.

The new base will have a 120-seat meeting area, residential accommodation, a woodland trail and sensory garden, as well as a campfire area, training facilities, and smaller meeting rooms.

For more information about how to support the build of the new Birk Crag residential centre, visit: www.birkcragcentre.org.uk, or contact Angie Lockwood via email: birkcrag@girlguidingnyw.org.uk.