In pictures: Beauty of light and colour sculpture set to arrive in Harrogate

An interactive art installation that has been called a monument to the beauty of light and colour is set to be held in Harrogate.

Harrogate International Festival is to host the Luminarium, a walk-in inflatable sculpture half the size of a football pitch which offers visitors a maze of winding paths and domes to explore. It will be held on the Stray from Thursday, July 12 to Sunday, July 15. Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals said: “This builds on Harrogate International Festival’s reputation for hosting major outdoor installations after the success of the Fire Garden in 2016, which attracted over 25,000 people. We’re really proud, and excited, to be bringing The Luminarium to Harrogate as part of our diverse festival programme.” There are also events including the Shakespeare in RHS Harlow Carr Gardens with Oddsocks, a free 1940s Day in Valley Gardens and a long table dinner with acclaimed chef, Stephanie Moon, under the Valley Gardens colonnade set to be held in the coming months. Designer of the Sculpture, Alan Parkinson said: “What motivates me to design is the fact that I continue to be struck by the beauty of light and colour found in the luminaria. These structures nurture an awareness of a pure phenomenon that gently cuts through everyday conditioned perceptions and awakens a sense of wonder in people.” Tickets for all events: Box Office: 01423 562 303 harrogateinternationalfestivals.com