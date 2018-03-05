In pictures: Are these Harrogate’s ten WORST pothole roads?

Motorists and residents alike have suggested ten of the WORST roads across the Harrogate District for potholes.

The Harrogate Advertiser is launching a campaign to fix our roads by asking residents to suggest which roads are the most affected.

North Yorkshire County Council’s annual programme to repair some of the deepest and most damaging potholes will start again this month.

But we want to hear how potholes have affected you and which ones you think are in the most need of repair.

Send pictures of your pothole picks to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk or inbox our Facebook page.