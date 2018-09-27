In pictures: Amazing support for Dementia Forward's Knaresborough to Ripley walk

More than 100 people have taken part in a castle to castle walk to raise awareness of the vital support that Dementia Forward provides to thousands of families across our district.

Fronted by former Emmerdale actor and Dementia Forward patron John Middleton, Sunday’s six-mile walk from Knaresborough castle to Ripley castle was well-supported by friends of the charity, and families who have benefited from the extensive range of services on offer.

Ester Cooper, Jack Cooper and John Middleton with Titch and Archie.

The Chief Executive of Dementia Forward, Jill Quinn, said: “We were overwhelmed and very touched by the support we received. We felt very well-supported, and we would like to make this walk an annual event.”

John Middleton, who officially started the walk, and spoke about how lucky North Yorkshire is to have a charity like Dementia Forward, said: “What a great turnout for what was a lovely walk.”

The Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, and the Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Phil Ireland, were among the 100 walkers taking part.

Dementia Forward would love to hear from any volunteers interested in helping out at next year's event. Readers can get in touch via the charity's website: http://www.dementiaforward.org.uk

Pandora Heap, Jill Morgan and Janet Wyatt. 1809231AM1

Tracy Tait, Lynsey Gallant and David Leonard with Scout, Henry and Darcey.

John Middleton with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, the Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, Dementia Forward CEO Jill Quinn, and supporters.

Alex Stark and Ian Robertson (York Lean Meats) with Rita. 1809231AM5