In Bloom art contest blossoms with entries

Harrogate in Bloom had a staggering 670 entries from nursery and primary schools pupils to this year’s annual Spring Art Competition.

And youngsters were rewarded at the prize-giving ceremony held at The Granby Care Home last Saturday.

Younger children coloured in the word bloom and the older ones were invited to choose and illuminate one letter to create the winning word which will be designed and printed by the North of England Horticultural Society.

It will displayed at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show and the Bloom Exhibition in York and will also be shown to the Yorkshire in Bloom Judges when they visit Harrogate in July.

Pam Grant, President of Harrogate in Bloom, said: “We were approached by The Granby Care Home late last year as they wanted to see how they could support Harrogate’s ‘in bloom’ campaign.

“We were delighted to get together to come up with ideas and The Granby seemed perfect for the awards ceremony for our children’s art competition.

“We know that young children bring pleasure with their zest for life and we thought residents would enjoy the ceremony.

“It turned into a delightful afternoon with the young and old enjoying each other’s company.”

Yorkshire in Bloom judging criteria includes examples of working across all age groups and sectors.

Young winners of the competition are - Eleanor Adrian-Horrocks, Oatlands Junior School; Belle Amin, Kindercare Pannal Ash; Madeleine Clay, Brackenfield School; Jane Cooke, Brackenfield School; Amelia Jackson, Richard Taylor Primary School; Abigail McLean, Coppice Valley Primary School; Louisa Stokes, Western Primary School; Yasmin Stokes, Western Primary School; Freya Tiffney, Richard Taylor Primary School.