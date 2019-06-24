Important information for businesses affected by major Harrogate town centre fire

Important information has been issued for businesses affected by the major fire in Harrogate town centre.

Fire in Harrogate town centre - what emergency services believe to be the cause

Harrogate Borough Council has shared a reminder to those trading on Station Parade and Beulah Street that they may be entitled to relief on business rates.

'We've had far fewer people through the door' - Plea to support indie businesses in aftermath of Harrogate fire

A number of independent traders and retailers on Beulah Street have reported a decline in footfall in light of the cordons and road closures that were put in place due to the blaze on Friday that ravished Deli Blanca - a business that was only due to open on the street this week.

North Yorkshire County Council's advice on Friday was to "avoid the town centre" if possible, to allow the emergency services to work in the best conditions to safely bring the fire under control.

Heartbreak as owners of fire-hit Harrogate building were due to open business this week

The centre of Harrogate was in lock-down for much of the morning, and Station Parade didn't reopen until 8pm as heroic firefighters remained on the scene.