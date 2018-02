This enormous military transport plane performed four approaches to Leeds Bradford Airport today.

The Airbus A400M is operated by the RAF and is based at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The A400M on approach

The aircraft is capable of carrying out medical evacuations and aerial refuellings as well as transportation of personnel.

It was in the area for training exercises and performed four different approaches to the runway.

Photos and video by Andrew Easby.

