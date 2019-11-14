Huge new eco unit built as part of Ripon firm’s £28m investment programme

Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, with John Royle, senior site manager of Lindum, at Unit 52, the speculative new business unit being built at Potter Space's Melmerby site. (S)

The contract to build the eight-metre-high unit 52 – which will include eco-friendly features such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking – has been awarded to York-based Lindum Group, and completion is planned for spring 2020.

Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, said: “We are getting an increasing number of enquiries for new units of this size, with good transport links, as they are under-represented in the local market.

“We have therefore decided to build it speculatively, with the potential for a customer to come on board during construction and provide input into the final design, thereby providing them with a bespoke industrial unit to meet their needs.”