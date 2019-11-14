Huge new eco unit built as part of Ripon firm’s £28m investment programme
Potter Space, the Ripon firm that swapped logistics operations for business parks, is continuing its planned £25m investment programme with the building of a 12,500 square foot industrial unit on its Melmerby site.
The contract to build the eight-metre-high unit 52 – which will include eco-friendly features such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking – has been awarded to York-based Lindum Group, and completion is planned for spring 2020.
Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, said: “We are getting an increasing number of enquiries for new units of this size, with good transport links, as they are under-represented in the local market.
“We have therefore decided to build it speculatively, with the potential for a customer to come on board during construction and provide input into the final design, thereby providing them with a bespoke industrial unit to meet their needs.”
Joint letting agents for unit 52 are Fox Lloyd Jones and Gent Visick. Potter Space owns, develops and operates five business parks in the UK.