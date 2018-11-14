Huge crowds pay tributes to fallen

Record crowds turned out to take part in Tadcaster’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

Local dignitaries and the town’s MP Nigel Adams took part in the parade through the town and service which was also attended by community groups including the Scouts, Cubs, Guides and Brownies.

Businessman Melvin Pratt, said: “There were over 1,200 at the Cenotaph, 650 in church and 150 in the overflow.

“It was the biggest turn out Tadcaster has ever seen.”

Mr Adams laid a reef along with all the other dignitaries.

Others marching included the Yorkshire University Air Cadets, Church Fenton Air Cadets and the Royal British Legion who were all led by the York Railway marching band.

The day ended on Sunday evening with the lighting of the beacon, as part of a nationwide chain of lights to bring the day’s commemorations to a close.

The town embraced the centenary with many shop owners decorating their windows.