How you could aid Dales bid for major Hollywood film premiere

The volunteers behind Pateley Bridge’s bid to host a major Hollywood premiere are calling for the ‘strength and support’ of the community to be put behind the project.

It was revealed last week the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade (NCT) has been in talks with an unnamed film company, to host a stadium show featuring live action performances during the screening, which could draw 20,000 people in the summer of 2020.

With a final decision due in March by the company Chairman of the NCT, Keith Tordoff, MBE, says there’s an opportunity to showcase the Dales and see wider economic benefits.

He said: “If the community and businesses get on board they will benefit too. This is where the Chamber needs their strength and support , because as volunteers we rely on membership. This will help us to pull something off ,which has the potential to bring a wider economic benefits to the area.

“We recognise this is a great opportunity to showcase the area, and I hope it will encourage people to get behind the Chamber, with what will be a hard year ahead to help make it possible.”

If successful the benefits would not be restricted to Pateley Bridge, says Mr Tordoff. Following five meetings held in the town the company is already believed to be eyeing other locations in Nidderdale for future projects following the premiere.

A NCT meeting will be held in late February, covering upcoming events including the premiere, and how residents can get involved with the chamber.