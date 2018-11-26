How many people are sleeping rough on the streets of Harrogate?

New figures from homelessness charity Shelter have painted a stark picture about people living on the street or in temporary accommodation heading into winter.

The latest statistics state there are 124 homeless people living within the Harrogate local authority, comprising of 118 living in temporary accommodation and six sleeping rough.

The rate means that one in every 1,286 Harrogate residents is battling homelessness.

The report shows that homelessness within Yorkshire and Humber has risen 12 per cent since Shelter’s last report in the second quarter of 2017.

The current rates place Harrogate at sixth out of the 21 authorities in the region when it comes to rates of homelessness.

Doncaster had the highest rate in the region, with 498 homeless against their population of 308,940.

Among the drivers of homelessness, Shelter cites, are a lack of affordable housing, lack of protection for private renters and freezes and cuts to welfare payments.

Last week Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet approved a proposal to commit £218,050 of its 2018/19 Flexible Homelessness Support Grant to six staffing positions.

The six positions will have a focus on preventing homelessness before it occurs, with the roles including support and housing officers.

Across the country, the number of homeless now stands at 320,000 – an increase of 13,000 from last year.

Lachlan Leeming , Local Democracy Reporting Service