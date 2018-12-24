How Fodder stepped up to help the Harrogate homeless this Christmas

Helpers from Fodder headed to Harrogate Homeless Project on Christmas Eve to support the charity it works with throughout the year.

Fodder, based on the Great Yorkshire Showground and run by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, has been donating spare food to Harrogate Homeless Project every week since the farm shop & café opened in 2009.

This year the team wanted to do something extra special at Christmas and donate a special food parcel as well as offering a helping hand with serving dinners at the project’s day service Springboard.

Fodder Managing Director Heather Parry took some of the Fodder team to help out on Christmas Eve and met with Harrogate Homeless Project's chief executive Liz Hancock as well as service users.

Heather said: “The Harrogate Homeless Project provides such a vital service and we are proud to support the work they do. We wanted to go the extra mile this Christmas and provide a little extra support, particularly when they are so busy serving lunches to more than 40 homeless people a day over the festive period. Meat was a particular need for the service so we have brought what we can, including enough turkey for 40 people, to help keep the team stocked up.”

Harrogate Homeless Project supports rough sleepers in Harrogate by offering overnight accommodation and through its day service, Springboard, which provides hot lunches, showers, laundry facilities and clothes store, as well as advice and emotional support.

Liz said: “Fodder has supported Harrogate Homeless Project for many years and we hugely value their help – the donations of fresh produce have made a real difference, particularly at our day centre, Springboard, where we cook fresh meals every weekday.”

Anyone concerned about someone who appears vulnerable and homeless, please contact the Harrogate Homeless Hostel on Bower Street on 01423 566900.

Springboard is open throughout the Christmas period each weekday and the hostel on Bower Street operates 24/7, 365 days a year.

Springboard is run from Wesley Chapel House – behind the Wesley Chapel on Oxford Street, and opposite the Jubilee car park in Harrogate town centre.

Address: Wesley Chapel House Oxford Street HG1 1PP