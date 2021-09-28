Houses evacuated as possible unexploded shell is found in Harrogate garden

North Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Gordon Avenue, in the Bilton area, after the device was found by a member of the public in their garden today (Tuesday, September 28).

A small number of houses have been evacuated while officers await the arrival of the MOD to make an assessment on the device.

A scene guard and cordon is currently in place on Gordon Avenue, Hall Lane and Bilton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Local residents have been advised to stay in doors and avoid the area.