Houses evacuated as possible unexploded shell is found in Harrogate garden
Houses have been evacuated and the Ministry of Defence has been called in after what is believed to be an unexploded shell was found in a garden in Harrogate.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:30 pm
North Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Gordon Avenue, in the Bilton area, after the device was found by a member of the public in their garden today (Tuesday, September 28).
A small number of houses have been evacuated while officers await the arrival of the MOD to make an assessment on the device.
Local residents have been advised to stay in doors and avoid the area.
A police spokesman said: "We thank local residents for their patience and cooperation at this time."