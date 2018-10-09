Hospice open day welcomes hundreds

An open day at Boston spa-based Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People last Sunday has been hailed a success after 500 visitors attended.

People had the chance to look around the Grove Road building and learn more about its vital work during the annual event.

NAWN 1810066AM5 Martin House Open Day. Bhranti Naik with fund raisers Dom Hodgson, Scarlett Hodgson((2) and Heather Hodgson. (1810066AM5)

Members of the care team gave tours around the building, and there were talks from Martin House dad Jason Everest, chief executive Martin Warhurst and the community fundraising team.

Attractions also included puppet shows, face painting, visits from KL Pony Therapy, Nuzzlets Farm and Hart Animals throughout the day, raffle, tombola, plus the chance to buy Christmas cards and merchandise.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people into Martin House, it’s so important for us that the public has this chance to learn more about the vital care we give to children and young people across this region.

“It was a fantastic day, we had lots of positive comments from visitors, and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

NAWN 1810066AM6 Martin House Open Day.Amber Midgley(9) has her face decorated by Sophie Alvarez. (1810066AM6)

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

Its care includes respite stays, symptom control and end of life care at its hospice in Boston Spa, as well as support in children’s own homes and in hospital.

More on Martin House visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk.

NAWN 1810066AM2 Martin House Open Day. Sue Edwards, Keith Mallaby and Sheila Newsome, (1810066AM2)

NAWN 1810066AM1 Martin House Open Day.Trish Edwards, Isabell Hodgson, Nikki Feeney and Gillian Pask. (1810066AM1)

NAWN 1810066AM3 Martin House Open The Costellos, Teddy, Jason and Annie with an American Dodge Charger police car. (1810066AM3)

NAWN 1810066AM7 Martin House Open Day. Martin House trustee Stephen Plews helps Joanna Kirby and Yasmin Khan with their pompom making. (1810066AM7)