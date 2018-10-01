Horrifically injured Harrogate walker inspired to volunteer for Yorkshire Air Ambulance rescuers

The story of a 72-year-old Harrogate man who suffered multiple injures falling 30 ft in the Yorkshire Dales, and has since joined the ranks of his rescuers, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, is to feature on a reality TV show.

Scott Housley from Harrogate was walking with friends near Moughton Scar on the side of Ingleborough when he slipped on a steep fellside earlier this year. He suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured eye socket, broken nose and jaw.

Fortunately his friends, who were experienced walkers and carrying first aid kits and space blankets, were able to stem any bleeding until the arrival of the ambulance crew. He was then transported him to Leeds General Infirmary.

He said: “I remember looking through a gap in the wall to see if I could see a track down, and before I knew it, I was falling rapidly through the rocks.

He added:“The Yorkshire Air Ambulance helped rescue me and tended to my injuries and I’m incredibly grateful. 6 months after the accident, I’m now back walking and scrambling in the Dales and Moors.”

Keen to give something back to the charity, earlier this month, Scott was officially made a volunteer for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and is looking forward to raising funds for the charity that came to his rescue.

Scott said: “I knew of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in principle, but after my accident I began researching further into the charity and liked what I saw. I knew the organisation was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Scott’s story will also feature on episode 11 of Helicopter ER, which airs tonight at 9pm, on UKTV’s real life channel Really.