Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) mascot Ollie Beak and his friends will take on dozens of other mascots of all shapes and sizes, at the Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup.

The event at Wetherby Racecourse is expected to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Activities Coordinator Debbie, said: “It’s the world’s biggest mascot race and it’s happening right here in Wetherby - so it made perfect sense to enter our very own Ollie in an attempt to bring the trophy back to his home town!”

WiSE Mascot Ollie Beak and pals will take part in the Sure Ryder Mascot Gold Cup

Ollie will take part with friends from Garforth based kids craft business Angels & Butterflies, including Sparkle the Unicorn, Stuart the Minion and Scorch the Dinosaur.

WiSE is looking for people to sponsor Ollie and his crew in his furlong-busting feat, with money raised being split between WiSE and St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

Ollie’s entry fee goes towards Sue Ryder.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

To sponsor Ollie and friends for the race on April 30, visit https://wise-wetherby-in-support-of-the-elderly.sumupstore.com/product/mascot-race-30th-april-sponsorship

