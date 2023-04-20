News you can trust since 1836
Home turf Gold Cup bid for Wetherby charity’s wise owl mascot

A Wetherby charity owl and three of his pals are bidding to win the biggest prize in the mascot racing world at Wetherbby Racecourse at the end of the month.

By Melody MillsContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) mascot Ollie Beak and his friends will take on dozens of other mascots of all shapes and sizes, at the Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup.

The event at Wetherby Racecourse is expected to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Activities Coordinator Debbie, said: “It’s the world’s biggest mascot race and it’s happening right here in Wetherby - so it made perfect sense to enter our very own Ollie in an attempt to bring the trophy back to his home town!”

WiSE Mascot Ollie Beak and pals will take part in the Sure Ryder Mascot Gold CupWiSE Mascot Ollie Beak and pals will take part in the Sure Ryder Mascot Gold Cup
WiSE Mascot Ollie Beak and pals will take part in the Sure Ryder Mascot Gold Cup
Ollie will take part with friends from Garforth based kids craft business Angels & Butterflies, including Sparkle the Unicorn, Stuart the Minion and Scorch the Dinosaur.

WiSE is looking for people to sponsor Ollie and his crew in his furlong-busting feat, with money raised being split between WiSE and St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

Ollie’s entry fee goes towards Sue Ryder.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

To sponsor Ollie and friends for the race on April 30, visit https://wise-wetherby-in-support-of-the-elderly.sumupstore.com/product/mascot-race-30th-april-sponsorship

