Historical photos of Harrogate Hospital shared as part of NHS 70th celebrations

The Queen’s visit to Harrogate District Hospital in 1998 is among some of the historical photos shared as part of a celebration for 70 years of the NHS.

Before Harrogate District Hospital was built in 1998, the town had hospitals in Knaresborough, Ripon, and Scotton, and Harrogate.

In 1998 the main hospital, Harrogate General Hospital on Knaresborough Road, was replaced by the District Hospital which still stands on Lancaster Park Road today.

The £40 million centralisation plan by the Harrogate NHS Trust eventually saw the closure of the Royal Bath Hospital, Scotton Banks Hospital and Knaresborough Hospital, with the site of the General Hospital sold to a developer in May 1998.

Later that year, in December, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the District Hospital to mark its completion and the official opening of the Strayside wing.

Now, Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) has shared photos of their visit as well as photos of old hospital sites around the town, to celebrate 70 years of the National Health Service.

The Trust have also called on residents across the district to share their photos of the hopsitals, past and present, ahead of the 70th anniversary in July.

