Hilary’s Cafe Culture picture is just the judges’ cup of tea

Landscape artist Hilary Burnett Cooper jas wom the prize for Best Original Artwork at the Great North Art Show.

The award was given for her piece called Cafe Culture and is one of five on show at the exhibition.

The judges praised “her painterly approach with a modern twist”.

They said: “Her work is technically exceptional and we loved the subtle background details and the acutely observed figutes but above all her use of colour and treatment of light and shadows.”

Hilary owns the small, private gallery The Frog Bank Gallery in Little Ribston between Knaresborough and Whetherby.

The Great North Art Show runs at Ripon Cathedral until September 23. It is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

It features some of the UK’s finest painters, illustrators, printmakers, photographers and sculptors.