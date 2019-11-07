Here’s why now is the ideal time to look for a house with a swimming pool

Carthick House Farm, Kearby, Wetherby, with its swimming pool inset – £2.95m with Croft Residential, 01904 238222.

The swimming pool is often used as a kind of shorthand for success. Not only is it a non-essential nice-to-have, but the outdoor variety tends to be in use only sporadically over the summer months, meaning that the running costs per swim are that much dearer.

Which leads us to the nitty-gritty; we all know swimming pools aren’t cheap, but exactly how much might one set you back?

The cheapest option is an above-ground pool, which does the job, but won’t add much to the value of your property; one measuring 12 ft by 24 ft will cost around £2,500.

McKinnell Lodge, Ripley Road, Knaresborough - £1.75m with Myrings, 01423 566400.

If you want a permanent-looking pool built into the ground, entry-level versions start at around £4,500 for a DIY kit. A customised liner-kit installed by a professional will cost around £25,000, and a mosaic-tiled concrete pool will set you back £45,000.

The step up from there is a ready-made carbon ceramic pool that is dropped into a hole in your garden, and these range from £50,000 to £150,000.

The alternative to installing a pool, of course, is installing yourself in a house that already has one, and that’s why this grey, damp phase of the year is a good time to consider them.

After all, moving house typically takes months, and once in, there’s that prolonged period of unpacking, DIY and generally settling in that can double the duration of the whole moving process.

Gilthorn Farm, Skipton Road, Hampsthwaite - £1.195m with Myrings, 01423 566400.

In short, if you start looking at new homes with swimming pools now, you might just be ready to take your first dip just as the weather warms up next year.

The following three properties all have one and are all currently for sale in our area.

At Kearby, near Wetherby, Carthick House Farm is a detached property that was developed by the current owners some 13 years ago. The main house has a reception hall, living kitchen, two reception rooms and three ensuite bedrooms, and there are two more ensuite bedrooms and family room above the block of three garages, which also has an office. Linking these two is a superb pool hall with basement changing rooms and gym.

Outside, there’s a workshop in the courtyard, a Nordic summerhouse with double glazing and underfloor heating, plus gardens and two paddocks covering 7¼ acres.

McKinnell Lodge in Knaresborough is a stone-built, detached family home within minutes’ walk of Nidd Gorge. It has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, reception hall, large living kitchen, pantry, three reception rooms, laundry, gym and pool room. Outside, there are gardens, an orchard and kitchen garden, terrace, hot-tub and outdoor swimming pool, plus a detached stone-built single garage.