Here's why Harrogate Road in Leeds could become a single-lane road

Leeds City Council are consulting on plans to dramatically transform one of the main routes north out of the city centre.

The Connecting Leeds team want to add new bus lanes to the A61 Harrogate Road through Alwoodley - meaning cars would be restricted to a single lane.

New controlled bus gates to give buses priority would be introduced at key junctions, a further bus lane built on the route in Moortown and on-street parking removed.

The plans have been created to encourage more people to use buses and improve their reliability during peak congestion periods ahead of the planned opening of a new park and ride facility at Alwoodley Gates.

The Alwoodley corridor is one of five key routes across Leeds identified as needing significant improvements. The Scott Hall Road corridor is also subject to plans for a new bus lane. Over 4,500 responses have been received so far from the overall consultation, which began in 2016.

The proposals are for:-

Alwoodley

- A new northbound bus and cycle lane from Sandmoor Lane to a new bus gate 200 metres before the Alwoodley Lane junction. The bus gate to be controlled by traffic lights to give buses priority. Research suggests this will improve journey times by up to a minute for buses and 30 seconds for other traffic.

- On-street parking to be restricted in the bus lane, although drivers can cross it to gain access to side roads. Cars would be restricted to using one lane rather than the two available currently.

- A new southbound bus and cycle lane from Crescent Gardens to a new bus gate 100 metres before the Outer Ring Road junction.

Moortown

- A new southbound bus and cycle lane between the Shadwell Lane and Street Lane junctions. The northbound carriageway would be unaffected.

- A new pedestrian crossing just south of Allerton Grove.

- A new cycle lane would link the end of the bus lane with the Street Lane junction.

- The Street Lane traffic lights would be upgraded to give buses priority.

- Ten on-street parking spaces would be lost - eight on the Leeds-bound side and two on the Harrogate-bound side.

How you can find out more and have your say

There's a public drop-in session on October 4 from 5-8pm at the Tree Tops Community Centre on Squirrel Way. You can also view the plans online at https://a61nqtc.commonplace.is/overview and leave comments.