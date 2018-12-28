Here's how you can make your own personalised bottle of Slingsby Gin worth £40 in Harrogate

The Spirit of Harrogate team has invested £300,000 to create their new ‘Master Distiller’ gin experience, giving customers the chance to create their very own bottle of Slingsby gin, using only their favourite flavours.

The experience, which launched in November to celebrate the business’s third birthday follows in the footsteps of the original ‘Spirit of Gin’ experience.

Spirit of Harrogate have launched their new gin experience, giving you the chance to be a Master Distiller and walk away with your own personalised bottle of gin - packed with all your favourite flavours.

Guests on the Master Distiller course are taken on a journey, marrying the history of gin and that of Harrogate’s spa waters.

After a session sampling different gins and tonics, guests will choose their favourite flavours and be guided through the process of distilling their very own bottle, worth £40.

Throughout the experience guests can try different gins from the Slingsby range, with recommendations from in-house mixologists.

The event can host up to eight people at a time but it is possible to book individual spaces.

Master Distiller sessions last around two hours and run every Wednesday to Sunday between 2pm-6.30pm.

The experiences are currently rated as the number one thing to do in Harrogate on TripAdvisor.

