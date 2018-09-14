Here's how you and your dog could take part in a national walk for charity

The people of Harrogate and their dogs have been invited to take part in a national dog walk to raise money for charity.

Dog-loving brand Orvis has teamed up with Pets As Therapy to host a sponsored dog walk which will take place at the same time across various parts of the country.

In Harrogate the walk will begin at the Orvis store on West Park on September 22, from 9.30am.

The store will also play host to a reception after the walk to say thank you to all participants, and provide goodie bags for dogs and their owners.

The walk is designed to raise awareness about the work undertaken by Pets As Therapy, and to educate people on the process of becoming a PAT volunteer, ]

Registering for the walk is free, with a suggested donation of £5.

The route will be approximately three miles and accessible for people (and dogs) of varying abilities.

Charity dog walks are also taking place in Aversham, Stockbridge and Edinburgh each supported by the Orvis stores local to that area.