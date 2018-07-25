Here's how to get FREE BEER in Harrogate

A good pub has been proven to be more important to locals than the park, library or even bank.

The pub has also been ranked as the third most important local amenity, only beaten by the corner shop and doctor’s surgery.

To celebrate the value of a good local, pubs across Harrogate are offering free pints as part of National Pub Fortnight.

50,000 drinks will be poured across the nation which won't cost you a penny.

Customers will be able to choose from Fosters, John Smiths, Kronenburg, Strongbow, Heineken or Amstel.

Bottles of Old Mount and Bulmers will also be on offer for for cider drinkers.

Harrogate pubs taking part include:

 So Bar

 Knox Arms

 Hart

 Orange Grove

 Sun Inn

To claim a free drink from now until August 5, click here to find your nearest participating pub.

The alcoholic drinks which put you at most risk of dehydration



