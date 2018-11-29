Here's how Storm Diana will affect Harrogate for the whole of today

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for most of Yorkshire, as Storm Diana sweeps across the country.
The warning has been issued from 3am through to 2pm today (Thursday) when the UK is expected to see the worst of the conditions.
The Met Office statement reads: "A weather system will move northeastwards across the UK on Thursday bringing widespread strong winds. Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of 60-65 mph in exposed locations.
"There remains a small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.
"If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations, bringing increased likelihood of more significant disruption.
"In either case, winds will moderate by late morning across western England and Wales, then by mid afternoon across northern England and southeast Scotland."
Here's the Met Office weather report for Harrogate over the next 13 hours:
10am
Temperature: 12 degrees
Overcast and heavy clouds with a 10 per cent chance of rain
11am
Temperature: 12 degrees
Heavy rain with dark clouds. 80 per cent chance of rain
12pm
Temperature: 12 degrees
Heavy rain with dark clouds. 80 per cent chance of rain
1pm
Temperature: 9 degrees
Heavy rain with dark clouds. 80 per cent chance of rain
2pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Cloudy with some sunshine and light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain
3pm
Temperature: 9 degrees
Sunny. 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain
5pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 30 per cent chance of rain
6pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain
7pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast. 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain
9pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain
10pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 40 per cent chance of rain
11pm
Temperature: 8 degrees
Overcast with light rain. 50 per cent chance of rain