Here's everything you need to know about Nidderdale Show 2019

The biggest event in the Nidderdale calendar, the Nidderdale Show, returns to Pateley Bridge on Monday, September 23.

Nidderdale Show is a traditional Dales agricultural show where visitors can browse a wonderful display of the finest livestock, produce and crafts that the Dales have to offer.

The annual show, held in the picturesque surrounds of Bewerley Park, Pateley Bridge, is one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows. It regularly attracts crowds of 15,000 and traditionally marks the end of the agricultural show season.

Address

Bewerley Park, Pateley Bridge, HG3 5BD

Opening times

Nidderdale Show begins at 7.45am with the judging of the Open Equitation class and closes at approximately 5.30-6.00pm with the conclusion of the show jumping competitions.

Trade stands and trade marquees are open from approximately 9.00am to 5.30pm.

Parking

Car parking on show day is free.

Bewerley Car Parks – Park & Ride

Free park and ride to and from the Showfield to the Bewerley car parks will be provided using tractor and trailer people carriers. Entry will be through the Bewerley gate and normal admission charges will apply at the turnstiles.

Card payments and onine tickets

These will be accepted at the main gate pedestrian turnstiles and Bewerley gate pedestrian turnstiles. If you have purchased tickets online or would like to pay by debit/credit card on the day, organisers have asked that you use pedestrian turnstiles at either the main gate entrance or Bewerley gate entrance.

Catering Facilities

Public catering units are sited throughout the Showground, together with public dining marquee and bars.

Toilets

Public toilet facilities are located throughout the Showground. Public toilets for the disabled can be found at the rear of the public grandstand.

Disabled facilities

Forward parking is available for Blue Badge holders. Wheelchair accessible toilets are available on site. The site is a green field site with some areas of tarmac and hardcore track, so unfortunately wheelchair access to all areas of the site cannot be guaranteed at all times.

Dogs

Dogs are permitted on the showground but they must be on a fixed lead (non-retractable) the whole time and there will be restricted access to certain areas.

Admission charges

Adults – £12.50 at gate

Adults – £11.00 advance tickets online

Children 16 and under – free

Cash facilities

There are ATM machines at the Dales Market Corner convenience store on Bridgehousegate and outside the Spar on the High Street. There are no banks in Pateley Bridge.

Class list

Dairy, beef and store cattle

Young farmers’ competitions

Sheep, goats

Sheep dog trials

Fur and feather

Walking sticks, farm crops

Vegetables, flowers, produce

Home produce, handicrafts, art and photography

Childrens’ classes

Open dog show

The open dog show will be held under Kennel Club rules and show regulations. Schedules and further information is available from the Canine Section secretary:

Mr Peter Broadbent

89 Acres Hall Crescent

Pudsey

LS28 9DY

0113 239 4510

Horse shows

Affiliated and unaffiliated show jumping

Open equitation class

Breeding and ridden hunters

Childrens’ riding and turnout

Heavy horses

Mountain and moorland

Ridden and in-hand coloured classes

Programme

A full programme and schedule of events is available on the Nidderdale Show website.

UCI

The UCI Road World Championships are taking place across the district next week, but the road closures are not expected to affect the Nidderdale area. The Nidderdale Agricultural Society, which organises the event, has advised people to check the North Yorkshire County Council website before travelling.

For more information, visit www.nidderdaleshow.co.uk