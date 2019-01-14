Here come Aljaz, Giovanni and Gorka in new dance show

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez have announced they will perform a 38-date UK tour together – including a date at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Here Come The Boys will be like no other Strictly show; in a club setting, the show’s live resident DJ will spin a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures while Aljaž, Giovanni and Gorka go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, ballroom, commercial and contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest each night.

In addition, the show will feature live vocals from Elizabeth Troy – formerly with Clean Bandit.

A 19-time Slovenian champion in ballroom, latin and Ten Dance, Aljaž Škorjanec became an instant hit on his Strictly debut in 2013 when he partnered model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy to lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Having appeared in every series since, Aljaž and his partner, actress Gemma Atkinson, were runners-up in the 2017 final.

Aljaž said, “Having worked on Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka and Giovanni for the past four years, I know we are going to deliver a truly incredible show for audiences all over the UK. And while we might all be the best of friends, the show’s competitive element means that there will be no love lost when we battle it out on the dance floor to win the audience vote.”

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Gorka the corka’ by the British public, he partnered the singer and actress Alexandra Burke all the way to the 2017 Strictly final, where, along with Aljaž and Gemma Atkinson, they finished as runners-up to Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Gorka said, “The team behind Here Come The Boys are renowned for producing amazing shows, so I didn’t have to think twice about joining the tour. With four series of Strictly Come Dancing under his belt, Sicily-born Giovanni Pernice has proved to be a huge hit with the viewing public.

Giovanni said: “I am so excited to be starring in Here Come The Boys with Aljaž and Gorka, two of the world’s greatest dancers. It really is a dream team scenario for all of us.”

The show is at the Convention Centre on Tuesday June 25.

Tickets: 01423 500500.