Here are the ten best things to do in the Harrogate District over Christmas and New Year
Littered with twinkling lights, breathtaking shop displays, and a month of back to back events, not many places get into the festive spirit quite the way we do in the Harrogate District.
Here's our list of the top ten must-do things in and around Harrogate as you plan out your Christmas calendar.
1. Stockeld Park Christmas Adventure
There's nothing like ice-skating, skiing or paying a visit to Santa to mark the beginning of Christmas - and you can do it all at Stockeld Park. Every year organisers go all out to create an enchanting winter wonderland.
You may have noticed colourful lights in the sky as you drive up Harlow Hill in Harrogate at the moment. The lights are RHS Harlow Carr festive 'glow illuminations' display which is open Thurs - Sat from 4.30-8pm until December 29.