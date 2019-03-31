Here are the ten best pubs and bars in and around Ripon, according to TripAdvisor
There are plenty of pubs and bars to choose from in and around Ripon, and we all have our favourites.
But which ones are rated the best by customers on TripAdvisor?...We took a look.
1. The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate, Ripon
A pub with bags of charm and character, described as having a varied choice of dishes with something for everyone.
2. The Black A Moor Inn, on the edge of Ripon
The team say they pride themselves on traditional home-cooked food, friendly service, and a great selection of real ales from Yorkshire.
3. The Royal Oak, Kirkgate, Ripon
A stone's throw away from Ripon Cathedral, The Royal Oak is another very popular spot with both residents and visitors.
4. The George and Dragon Inn, Melmerby
The George and Dragon Inn is described as having a great family atmosphere on TripAdvisor.
