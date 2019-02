But when there are so many great restaurants, cafes and pubs to choose from, it's hard to know where to start - so here are the 10 best places to eat in Ripon, according to TripAdvisor...



1. Realitea, North Street Describing itself as a tea room and indian bistro with a twist, Realitea's become a firm favourite with Ripon residents. At various times during the month, Realitea also hosts Indian tapas nights. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Manchega, Duck Hill A cosy family-run tapas restaurant and wine bar which offers a fusion of the best in Spanish and South American dining. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Chimes, Kirkgate A lovely spot on Kirkgate - very friendly staff, and the menu ranges from tasty scones and paninis, to salads and light lunches. Google other Buy a Photo

4. The Wakeman's House cafe, Ripon market place Steeped in history, The Wakeman's House cafe is another very popular place that Riponians and visitors alike enjoy. Great selection of food and a family atmosphere. Google other Buy a Photo

View more