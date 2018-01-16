Here are the jobs you can apply for at Leeds Bradford Airport this month - and how to apply

Leeds Bradford Airport is recruiting over 100 new staff across a number of areas.

The airport is inviting jobseekers to visit its recruitment fair at the terminal this Saturday from 11am-2pm.

Here are some of the roles on offer:-

Aviation security officer

These staff carry out passport checks, supervise the security process and screen baggage. They also search passengers and conduct patrols.

They work a shift pattern and full training is provided.

You must be fit and mobile enough to stand up for long periods of time, and hold both a valid passport and a driving licence. There are full- and part-time roles available, with a maximum salary of £18,200 for a 40-hour week.

The deadline for applications is January 31. Email your CV to recruitment@lba.co.uk

Air traffic control assistant

This role involves assisting the air traffic controllers, liaising with other air traffic control units and with internal airport staff.

The working environment is described as 'demanding' and candidates should have a passion for aviation.

Full training is provided, and you must hold a current driving licence.

The deadline for applications is February 1. To apply, email a covering letter and CV to recruitment@lba.co.uk

Car park operative

The car parks team is recruiting both permanent and temporary staff, who will work a 24/7 shift pattern.

They will check in customers at the reception desk, move and store vehicles and transport passengers to the terminal.

Applicants must have held a clean driving licence for at least three years, and further training will be provided.

You'll get an hourly wage of £7.86.

The deadline for applications is January 26. To apply, email a CV and covering letter to ann-marie.pearson@lba.co.uk

Front of house at the Yorkshire Premier Lounge

Lounge hosts look after passengers in the VIP waiting areas at the airport. The lounges are currently being renovated are will re-open in the spring.

The hosts work shifts between 4.30am and 8.30pm, and there are full- and part-time roles available.

They greet passengers, clear tables, re-stock refreshments, serve drinks and provide light cleaning duties.

Prior hospitality experience is an advantage.

The deadline for applications is January 26. To apply, email your CV and a covering letter to Josh.blinman@lba.co.uk. Applications without a covering letter will not be considered.