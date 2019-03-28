Here are the 10 best Italian restaurants in Harrogate, according to TripAdvisor We're spoilt for choice when it comes to eating out in Harrogate, and there's plenty of Italian restaurants. But which ones have made it into TripAdvisor's top 10 for evening meals? We took a look... 1. L'Albero Delle Noci, Cheltenham Crescent The restaurant describes itself as "cosy, romantic, still family orientated, rustic, traditional and with authentic home cooked cuisine from Puglia South of Italy." Google other Buy a Photo 2. Al Bivio, Hornbeam Park Al Bivio's say "We have always believed in offering good value for money with our Italian food and drinks, using where possible locally sourced ingredients from near Harrogate or ingredients imported from Italy" Al Bivio other Buy a Photo 3. Gianni's Brio Restaurant and Pizzeria, King's Road Gianni's describes itself as having a menu "based on simple Italian classic food where the taste and quality stands for what they believe in." They promise a "true Italian experience." Google other Buy a Photo 4. Buon Gusto, Cheltenham Crescent The restaurant describes its menu as being fresh, organic, with the food being prepared in a simple manner with a traditional (authentic) style. Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3