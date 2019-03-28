What's your favourite restaurant in Harrogate?

Here are the 10 best Italian restaurants in Harrogate, according to TripAdvisor

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to eating out in Harrogate, and there's plenty of Italian restaurants.

But which ones have made it into TripAdvisor's top 10 for evening meals? We took a look...

The restaurant describes itself as "cosy, romantic, still family orientated, rustic, traditional and with authentic home cooked cuisine from Puglia South of Italy."

1. L'Albero Delle Noci, Cheltenham Crescent

Al Bivio's say "We have always believed in offering good value for money with our Italian food and drinks, using where possible locally sourced ingredients from near Harrogate or ingredients imported from Italy"

2. Al Bivio, Hornbeam Park

Gianni's describes itself as having a menu "based on simple Italian classic food where the taste and quality stands for what they believe in." They promise a "true Italian experience."

3. Gianni's Brio Restaurant and Pizzeria, King's Road

The restaurant describes its menu as being fresh, organic, with the food being prepared in a simple manner with a traditional (authentic) style.

4. Buon Gusto, Cheltenham Crescent

