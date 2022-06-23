Harrogate Borough Council workers have been busy replanting the flower beds on the Stray in Harrogate this week

Here are nine pictures of the beautiful flowers that have been planted in Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Council workers have been working hard this week filling the empty flower beds that caused a lot of disappointment during the town’s recent celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:10 pm

Our photographer Gerard Binks has been out and about this week capturing the Harrogate Borough Council workers replanting the flower beds on the Stray in Harrogate.

To read more, visit https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/politics/this-is-how-beautiful-harrogate-flower-beds-look-as-summer-planting-puts-an-end-to-flowerbedgate-3742634

1. Harrogate in Bloom

Harrogate Borough Council workers have been busy replanting the flower beds on the Stray in Harrogate this week

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Harrogate in Bloom

Harrogate Borough Council workers have been busy replanting the flower beds on the Stray in Harrogate this week

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate in Bloom

Harrogate Borough Council workers have been busy replanting the flower beds on the Stray in Harrogate this week

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Harrogate in Bloom

Harrogate Borough Council workers have been busy replanting the flower beds on the Stray in Harrogate this week

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Harrogate
Next Page
Page 1 of 3