The Knaresborough Bed Race returned on Saturday for the first time in three years, which saw 86 teams push, pull, and swim their decorated beds through a gruelling 2.4 mile course.

GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

Here are nine of the best pictures from the event...

Did you take part in the race? Can you spot yourself in these photographs?

If you have any photographs or video footage from the race, send them in to [email protected]

1. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 The Blind Jack Explorer Scouts Bed

2. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 The Dave's Dream Team Bed

3. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 Competitors in fancy dress wait for the result of the best dressed bed contest before the start of the race

4. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 The Turner's Tearaways Bed see the finish line in sight