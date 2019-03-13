Henshaws’ new sensory garden

Yorkshire nursery Johnsons of Whixley has teamed up with garden designer Lorna Batchelor to supply plants for a new sensory garden at the Henshaw Arts and Crafts Centre.

The new sensory garden will create a safe place for students to learn and explore and includes nearly £4,000 worth of plants.

Around 60 Rhododendrons and Azaleas provide a splash of colour in the woodland garden with Ferns and Acers creating a tranquil area around the new waterfall.

The waterfall was taken from Lorna’s Gold Award winning garden ‘Eden’ at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2018 and was put together by sculptor Jonny Clasper.

Henshaw’s is a charity supporting people living with sight loss and other disabilities for over 180 years, its college provides specialist education for its students, supported housing, community centres and an Arts and Craft Centre.

Eleanor Richardson, Marketing and sales coordinator at Johnsons of Whixley said: “It’s wonderful to be involved with a charity so close to home, working with our customer and garden designer Lorna Batchelor to provide a garden that will really benefit the students at Henshaw’s for years to come.

“Lorna not only provided the design but was hands-on with the planting too.”

Lorna said “I have visited the Arts and Crafts Centre with my family for many years and it is a place close to my heart. It has been a joy to help redevelop the gardens for the people of Knaresborough to enjoy.”