Help 12-year old Harrogate kart racer get back on the track

The father of a budding Harrogate kart racer is appealing for businesses to help cover the costs of replacing equipment damaged in a mid-race collision.

Jacob Heap,12, was aiming to continue his move up the leadership boards after moving to a new ages category, MiniX, by competing in the upcoming Little Green Man Series in April.

However a collision during a championship race at the Whilton Mill Kart Club earlier this month has left him unable to continue, due to the cost of replacing a damaged chassis for £2,200.

His dad Mark says that over the last five years Jacob had progressed despite racing with old and damaged parts. He held onto fifth place during the first heat of the race despite racing with a rented second-hand chassis.

He said: “He is always aiming for the top and got to the front with old equipment. He is determined and is often only three tenths of a way off the top lads in the category.

“This is with him going out with only one engine and a bent chassis, but still he is shining through. This is something he already says he wants to do professionally, this isn’t a hobby for him it’s his passion.”

Jacob collided with two other racers towards the end of the first heat, rounding a corner and unable to avoid the pair as they battled to take the lead.

The costs of competing can be substantial, the total amount including tyres, entry fees and equipment reaching over £10,000. Mark had to purchase the rented chassis for £1,500.

It is hoped businesses could sponsor Jacob and cover some of these costs. Working as a maintenance manager Mark said it can be difficult to pay for.

Mark said: “It is really hard, I work nights and weekends to earn a bit extra to keep him going. We have not taken a holiday in two years because of these costs.

“He is a local lad, if anyone could help we would want to showcase them. He can have something on his kit saying who he is sponsored by and then advertise this online.”

He added: “If we could get anything close to cover the £10,000 costs it would be like winning the lottery, but if the chassis could be covered that would really help getting him through to the series.”

l Email Mheap@sky.com if you think you can help Jacob.