Helicopter searches for 'car floating in river' near Tadcaster

A police helicopter was searching over the River Wharfe this afternoon following reports that an upturned car was floating downstream.

Firefighters from Tadcaster were called out to help police officers shortly after 3pm.

They looked for the car for two miles without finding the vehicle before a helicopter and drone were used.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "A crew from Tadcaster has been called to assist Police search a stretch of the River Wharfe after reports of an upturned car floating downstream.

"A full search of a 2 mile stretch of river was carried out but no vehicle located. Incident left with Police to search further using helicopter and a drone."