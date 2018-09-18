Heavy landing for flight at Leeds Bradford Airport as Storm Ali blows in

An aircraft experienced a heavy nose wheel landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon in windy conditions.

The flight from Guernsey to Leeds Bradford - which is operated by local carrier Aurigny Air Services - struggled to land as Storm Ali blew in just after 1pm.

The flight from Guernsey approaches the runway

The plane was forced to touch down with its nose gear first in the heavy winds.

Storm Ali is expected to bring 80mph winds to Yorkshire tomorrow.

Photos by Charlotte Graham.