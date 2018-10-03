Heather’s Ball raises thousands

A charity ball to raise money in memory of a Bardsey woman who worked for Yorkshire Television for more than 25 years has raised nearly £20,000, twice the target.

Heather Clark was diagnosed with incurable ovarian cancer last year and died in June this year, aged just 57, but before her deat she had organised a charity fundraising Ball for Ovacome.

Heather Clark.

Her friend and colleague, Calendar presenter Christine Talbot said: “Up until a couple of days before she died Heather was frantically organising every little detail of the Ball.

“She set herself the target of raising £10,000 from the event as she was determined to help the charity after all they did to support her. It was an amazing night – a terrific tribute to a very special woman.”

Heather initially booked the Marriott Hotel in Leeds for 150 people but the Ball was instantly a sell-out and 300 attended.

Christine, along with Calendar presenter Gaynor Barnes compèred the evening which included entertainment from Jack Holmes and Bridge Brass, and the Frank Sinatra tribute act, Jack Randle. Calendar presenter Duncan Wood held a charity auction which raised over £2,000.

Heather was born with thalidomide related impairments which meant she had no arms or legs but she overcame challenges to work as a researcher and producer at the TV company. For many years she worked on ITV’s Calendar but previously worked on programmes such as Crime Stoppers, the Christmas Toy Appeal and the Tonight programme.

Heather discovered the Riding for the Disabled Association and took up carriage driving, going on to compete at international level.

When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer Heather contacted the ovarian cancer charity, Ovacome who provide vital support for all women with ovarian cancer, and their loved ones.

Ovacome chief executive Victoria Clare, attended the Ball and said: “We are so grateful to Heather and all her friends who attended the Ball and gave so generously.

“It’s incredibly sad that Heather couldn’t be at there, as she’d hoped but we raised a glass to her and her legacy is helping other women who find themselves with the same diagnosis as her.”

Money raised from Heather’s Ball will be used to hold support groups around Yorkshire.