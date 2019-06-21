Heartbreak as owners of fire-hit Harrogate building were due to open business next week

Owners of the building which was at the centre at of this morning's major fire in Harrogate town centre were due to open their business on Monday, it is understood.

Fire crews were called to Deli Blanca, on Station Parade, as flames ripped through the premises at 9am.

Firefighters from across the district attended the blaze, which is on Station Parade, but the entrance to the unit is on Beulah Street.

Station Parade is currently closed, and Cheltenham Parade is also closed off. The bus station remains shut as emergency services are at the scene.

Maan Issa, of Soam Barbers, who is a close friend of the building owner, said that the shop was set to open on Monday.

He said: "Somebody came to the shop to tell me this morning when they saw the fire. I was so shocked. I didn't realise how bad it was.

"Obviously we are really disappointed that the shop can no longer open on time but we are so grateful no-one was hurt."

Despite firefighters being able to stop the spread, one shop next to Deli Blanca was severely damaged and is now likely to be closed for up to six months.

Christian Mercer, from Lords Chop House, said that the blaze had gutted the shop.

He said: "I ran straight here this morning when I heard. The fire service was already here and the fire was well underway. It had gone all the way through and flames were bursting out.

"I was completely numb. I couldn't believe it. It just really hit me how serious this really is."