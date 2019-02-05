Warming up for Harewood

Running enthusiasts are being encouraged to take on the challenging Harewood House Half Marathon.

Around 2,500 will take part in the 10m and 2k on Sunday February 17 to help fund life-saving research into heart and circulatory disease.

A spokesman for organisers the British Heart Foundation said: “This extremely hilly route offers a challenging trail run with miles of muddy tracks, steep forest inclines and tree-lined fields, all set within the stunning grounds of Yorkshire’s historic Harewood House.

“New for 2019 is our 2K Family Fun Run - suitable for all ages and abilities.

It is hoped the event, which is now in its fifth year, will raise £120,000 for the BHF.”