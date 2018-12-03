Mental health patients in Harrogate face 25 mile drive to York as three hospital wards face closure

Mental health patients in the district will not benefit from a promised 'state of the art' facility and will have to travel for their care as three Harrogate hospital wards face closure.

NHS chiefs are recommending that 34 beds at Harrogate District Hospital are closed, with inpatient mental health care likely to be to shifted 25 miles to York in 2020.

Harrogate and District Rural Clinical Commissioning Group (HaRD CCG), which buys healthcare services for the district, will hold a governing body meeting on Thursday December 6 where it will make a decision on the recommended proposals.

Plans to build a brand new mental health unit on the Western side of town were postponed last year in light of HaRD CCG's £14million deficit, but have now been abandoned altogether as part of the recommendation.

Under the proposals, the Briary Unit, Cedar Ward and Rowan Ward at Harrogate District Hospital would close and it is hoped that provision for patients in Harrogate will be made as part of a new hospital, currently under construction in York.

The new hospital is forecast to be complete by 2020.