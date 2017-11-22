Healthy Living: Cut down on alcohol before Christmas

As the festive season approaches the glasses of prosecco and pints of beer are starting to flow.

As much as a tipple can be fun, drinking alcohol increases your risk of more than 60 medical conditions, many of which affect the heart, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and depression.

Before the festive season begins here’s advice and tips on alcohol and how cutting down, especially before Christmas, could be beneficial for your health.

Learn how many units is the maximum you should drink in a week. 14 units a week is recommended which is around six pints of beer or medium glasses of wine.

Alcohol is deceptively high in calories so why not replace a post work tipple for an activity like cycling, swimming or jogging?

Try to avoid drinking alcohol on a week night as it interrupts rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and will leave you deprived of energy the next day. Why not swap it for a herbal tea or skimmed milk and switch off anything that requires brain energy.

Use this time before Christmas to clue up on alcohol so that you can look forward to happy times with loved ones.